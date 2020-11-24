OUTGOING Transparency International Zambia Chapter president Reuben Lifuka says the corrupt have now reached a point of impunity where they are no longer scared of the law. And Lifuka says contrary to Vice-President Inonge Wina’s assertion that members of parliament who have been making huge donations in the recent past run successful businesses, there seems to have been a miracle which has made them rich. Speaking on Capital FM’s “The Big Issue”, Monday, Lifuka said the corrupt were not scared of the law because in most cases, they knew they...
