Transparency International vice chairperson Rueben Lifuka speaks at the 2019 Anti Corruption Conference organized by Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute in Port of Spain, on March 21, 2019 at Hilton Trinidad Hotel

OUTGOING Transparency International Zambia Chapter president Reuben Lifuka says the corrupt have now reached a point of impunity where they are no longer scared of the law. And Lifuka says contrary to Vice-President Inonge Wina’s assertion that members of parliament who have been making huge donations in the recent past run successful businesses, there seems to have been a miracle which has made them rich. Speaking on Capital FM’s “The Big Issue”, Monday, Lifuka said the corrupt were not scared of the law because in most cases, they knew they...