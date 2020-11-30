UPND National Youth Chairman Likando Mufalali says the huge cash donations by select PF members of parliament is the reason why other members are being beaten by the electorate. In a statement, Sunday, Mufalali stated that the beating of PF Bahati member of parliament Charles Chalwe resulted from the electorate not believing him when he could not meet their K50,000 demand. “President Edgar Lungu’s order to the Zambia Police on Friday to arrest the PF cadres who beat Chalwe in Bahati is failure to address the cause of the beating....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.