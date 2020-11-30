Vice-President Inonge Wina during the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation in Lusaka on October 18, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has urged members of parliament to desist from ferrying huge numbers of supporters to National Registration Card (NRC) and voter registration centres because the move is putting unnecessary pressure on registration staff. Responding to a question from Bweengwa UPND member of parliament Kasautu Michelo during Vice-President’s Question Time, Friday, who charged that government was discriminating against some regions in the ongoing registration process, Vice-President Wina dismissed the allegation, insisting that the process was fair. She, however, pleaded with members of parliament to desist from ferrying huge numbers...