DEMOCRATIC Party (DP) leader Harry Kalaba says he sympathizes with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) because they are working with a leadership that does not know its priorities well. Last week, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the Commission had only been funded with K470 million against the K672 million that was budgeted for, leaving a budget deficit of over K200 million. Commenting on this in an interview, Kalaba observed that government had funds to buy a jet and buy off people to support the Constitution Amendment Bill...



