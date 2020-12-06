A 16 year-old grade 9 pupil has died after choking on food during an eating competition in Chingola.

The eating competition was organised by Scripture Union at Chabanyama Combined School during a farewell party.

Copperbelt Deputy Commissioner of Police Bothwell Namuswa identified the pupil as Happy Kaishala.

He said the incident happened on December 4, 2020 at around 15:00 hours.

“…the girl died from suspected food choking during scripture union group eating competition at a Grade 9 farewell party at Chabanyama Combined School,” said Namuswa.

Namuswa said Kaishala of Chiwempala Site and Service was rushed to Chawama clinic where medical personnel certified her died.

Namuswe said the body is in Nchanga North General hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem as relatives suspect foul play.