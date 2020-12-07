Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo speaks to journalists shortly after presentation of the 2019 National Budget by Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe on September 28, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MAZABUKA Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo says it is disappointing that the PF is accusing his party of trying to discredit the electoral process because such remarks reveal that they are in panic mode over next year’s general election. Commenting on Ministry of Home Affairs Nephas Chifuta’s remarks that the Ministry was aware that the UPND and some media houses were trying to discredit the process by making citizens believe that government was giving NRCS to underage children, Nkombo wondered how government would accuse the UPND when the...