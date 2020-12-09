SPEAKER of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini yesterday sent Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo out of the Chamber for being improperly dressed. Nkombo wore a grey, round neck traditional shirt. Nkombo was sent out after Deputy Chief whip Tutwa Ngulube rose on a point of order, wondering whether the opposition member of parliament was in order to remain in the Chamber despite being inappropriately dressed. “Thank you Mr Speaker for according me this opportunity to rise on this very important point of order and I apologise...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.