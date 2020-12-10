Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has recorded an increase, by K66.31, in the cost of living for a family of five, from K7,060.29 recorded in October to K7,126.62 in November this year. In a statement, Wednesday, JCTR Social Economic Development Programme Manager Chama Mundia attributed this to an increase in the prices of food items such as beans, Kapenta, Bananas and Irish Potatoes. “The cost of living for a family of five as measured by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) for the month of November 2020 stood...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.