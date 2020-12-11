AUDITOR General Dick Sichembe says his office had difficulties getting information from the Ministry of Works and Supply for audit, wondering why the Ministry opted to willingly submit to the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) instead. And Milenge PF member of parliament Mwansa Mbulakulima has expressed disappointment that Ministry of Works and Supply permanent secretary Agness Musunga has no control over the Road development Agency and National Road fund Agency even though they fall under her ministry. Speaking during a PAC sitting, Wednesday, Sichembe said the information provided by Musunga...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.