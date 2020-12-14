Members of the public wait to obtain voters cards during the voter registration exercise at Civic Center in Lusaka on November 9, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Zambia Statistical Agency (ZSA) has estimated that the country has 8.4 million voters, representing 47 percent of the population, according to the 2010 census results. During a press briefing, interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa warned that any statistics issued by any organisation other than his agency were not official and had no legal basis. He wondered where the Electoral Commission of Zambia got the nine million eligible voters estimation. “Eligibility for voting in terms of the age is 18 years and above in Zambia. In estimating the voting eligibility...