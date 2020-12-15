COPPERBELT University unionized staff have suspended all academic activities until November and December salaries are paid. The unions have vowed that as long as they are not paid their salaries, they will not be available for work. Speaking during a meeting with unionized staff, CBUAU stakeholders union president Derrick Ntalasha said CBU had a useless management which only waited for government to fund salaries for workers. “The Copperbelt University Stakeholder Unions is deeply concerned with the failure by Copperbelt University (CBU) Management and Government to pay salaries to workers for...



