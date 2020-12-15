UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says the party has faced a number of hardships such as arrests and political intimidation since President Edgar Lungu became Head of State. Commenting on the arrest of five UPND members for unlawful assembly in Chama District of Muchinga Province in an interview, Katuka said UPND members were not free to carry out party activities since President Lungu ascended into power. Katuka said it was disappointing that UPND members could be arrested for merely carrying out sensitization programmes on the voter registration exercise in Chama....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.