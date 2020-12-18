KAPOCHE PF member of parliament Dr Charles Banda has urged voters in his constituency to ensure President Edgar Lungu does not lose the 2021 general election. Speaking to the electorate in Nyankumbira village where he went to commission a borehole, Wednesday, Dr Banda urged them to vote for President Edgar Lungu in next year’s polls following the PF’s fulfillment of their promises made in 2016. “Let’s agree, next year, there will be elections. President Edgar Lungu should not lose here, no! Let him win, let the PF party win,” Dr...



