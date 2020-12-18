President Edgar Lungu, National Development and Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme and United Nations Resident Coordinator Dr Coumba Mar Gadio at the launch of the Economic Recovery Program (ERP) 2020-2023 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on December 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has launched the Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) 2020-2023, which will set the tone for the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), replacing the Economic Growth Stabilisation Programme, popularly known as Zambia Plus 2017-2019. And President Lungu says government will no longer tolerate exploitation from mining investors, who seek to “prowl from Zambia’s natural resources.” The ERP seeks to restore microeconomic stability, attain fiscal and debt sustainability, restore growth, dismantle domestic arrears and safeguard social sector spending. It further seeks to re-launch the economy on a path of sustained economic...