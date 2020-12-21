PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he has taken development to all parts of the country without exception. And President Lungu has called on party members intending to stand on the PF ticket in 2021 to quickly avail themselves to ensure the ruling party gets more MPs in Western Province. Speaking in Mongu during the opening of the PF provincial conference, President Lungu said the PF did not give any preference to any region when rolling out infrastructure development. “Our party remains resolute in our quest to transform Western Province and Zambia...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.