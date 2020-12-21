RENOWNED Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) says the recently launched economic recovery plan lacks substance. And KBF has insisted that Zambia is ripe for leadership change. Speaking on Diamond TV, Friday, KBF said he was disappointed when he heard President Edgar Lungu’s speech during the launch of the Economic Recovery Plan because it contained “nothing”. “First of all, I heard the President read that speech, I read it [the Economic Recovery Plan]. When I heard the President was going to have an economic review program, I was excited. At the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.