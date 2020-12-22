ZESCO Limited has announced that it will reduce load shedding from the current 12 hours to four hours per day between December 23 and January 2, 2021. In a statement, Tuesday, Zesco Limited public relations manager Hazel Zulu explained that the development followed a reduction in power demand as industrial activities decreased during the Festive Season. “ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its esteemed customers and the general public that load shedding hours will be reduced during the Festive Season. Customers will now be experiencing up to four hours of load...



