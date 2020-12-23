LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says flooding in Lusaka due to heavy rains is normal, adding that the city being submerged in water does not indicate bad infrastructure in the capital city. In an interview, Lusambo downplayed the heavy rainfall’s impact on the city’s road infrastructure, saying the recurrence of floods was normal as other cities, such as Dubai, had experienced the same. He, however, explained that government was in the process of expanding the drainage systems in Lusaka to absorb the huge volume of water during rainy seasons. “I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.