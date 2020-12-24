PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to present a report, on the Wednesday shootings which resulted in two deaths, by Monday. In a statement posted on his Facebook page, President Lungu, who is currently on a working holiday, sent out his condolences to prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda’s families. “First of all, my heart goes out to the families of Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda, both of whom were killed by an unknown assailant or assailants yesterday in Lusaka. I am...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.