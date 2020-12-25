COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Rev Emmanuel Chikoya has called for the arrest of the Salama Park couple which defiled a 17-year-old boy of Kamanga Township. In a statement, Wednesday, Rev Chikoya urged police to investigate the matter further to ascertain the motivation behind the shocking ordeal. “The CCZ has received with shock the alleged defilement of a 17-year-old boy of Kamanga Township in Lusaka by his female employer of Salama Park in Lusaka where the boy worked from. It’s further alarming to learn that the husband...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.