POLICE in Kafue Gorge have arrested a 64-year-old retired policeman for the murder of his 26-year-old son after a dispute. Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has revealed that police, on December 25, received a report of murder from Racheal Katale, 18, of Kafue Gorge that her elder brother, Gilbert Katale, 26, was murdered by her father, Michael Katale, using a stick. “It was reported that on 24th December 2020 at around 16:00 hours, the deceased Gilbert Katale went for a drinking spree and left his father together with his sister...



