BLACKFIRE Mining Limited has written to the office of the Inspector General of Police, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), and the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), complaining about State Council Eric Silwamba’s alleged interference in the prosecution of some Stanbic Bank officers accused of theft of money amounting to US $125, 000. And the copied offices have acknowledged receipt of the complaint against SC Silwamba of Messrs Legal Practitioners. In a complaint letter dated 15th December 2020 to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Blackfire director Gunston Kasempa...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.