WE cannot run away from the fact that these young people, regardless of whether we like it or not, are going to have sex, says Save the Children Zambia. And Save the Children says the lockdown period where schools were on recess following the Coronavirus pandemic led to a rise in the number of teenage pregnancies across the country. Speaking when the organisation made a submission to the Parliamentary Committee on Youth, Sport and Child Matters over sexual reproductive health and rights of children and young people in Zambia, Save...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.