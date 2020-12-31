KONKOLA Copper Mines Plc ceased to be a member of the Zambia Chamber of Mines because the mining company stopped paying the required subscription fees, says Chamber president Goodwell Mateyo. And Mateyo has expressed confidence that the rise in copper prices could spur investment in the Zambian mining industry. When asked whether the creation of KCM subsidiaries by Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu was a better business model to suit Zambia’s harsh economic climate, Mateyo declined to comment on the unprecedented development but revealed that KCM was no longer its member...



