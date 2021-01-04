NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) national youth chairperson Charles Kabwita has written to President Edgar Lungu, expressing displeasure over police brutality and the high cost of living in the country.

In a letter, Kabwita stated that the country had turned into a dictatorship due to the police brutality being witnessed.

“The above subject matter makes sad reading as we start the new year, but of course, this is the reality under your administration. Fairly, even the ‘Greens’, the PF members, are not isolated from paying higher taxes, high prices of food, electricity, fuel and unemployment. Your Excellency, life has become unbearable in Zambia today due to high unemployment levels, prolonged load shedding and high prices of mealie meal and other essential commodities,”’Kabwita wrote. “Mr President, police command have turned against your people and they are killing them like animals, all in the name of defending your government and yourself. This is dictatorship and you must stop this action with immediate effect because Zambia is not a dictatorship but a democracy. If you want to practice dictatorship, find another country and not Zambia.”

He reminded President Lungu of the many promises made during campaigns in 2015 and 2016.

“It is against this background that I write to remind you of the promises you made during your Presidential campaign in 2015 and 2016 respectively. You promised to better the lives of all Zambians despite one’s political affiliation, tribe, colour or church one goes to, but this is not the case,” stated Kabwita.

“Sir, your people have continued to suffer at the expense of people who are connected to State House and the Chinese who have taken almost all government contracts, leaving out the poor youth languishing in abject poverty. It is my sincere hope that as we enter the new year, you will reflect over my observations and change the approach of governance that will better every Zambian. Mr Walk the Talk, I hope you find my letter in order. The struggle is real.”