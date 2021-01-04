ZAMBIA has in the last 24 hours recorded 411 new COVID-19 cases and four facility deaths in Lusaka.

According to the daily update, the 411 tests were recorded from 5,190 tests done with 146 recoveries recorded from six provinces.

The cases were distributed as follows: 199 from Lusaka; 40 from Mumbwa; 34 from Kabwe; 34 from Livingstone; 17 from Choma; 15 from Chisamba; 12 from Kitwe; 11 from Chingola; eight from Ndola; seven from Chilanga; seven from Chipata; six from Mazabuka; five from Mansa; five from Mufulira; three from Monze; two from Nyimba; two from Siavonga and Chirundu, Mongu, Petauke and Solwezi each recorded one case.

This brings the cumulative number of cases to 21,993 with 19,229 recoveries and 398 tests.

This brings the number of active cases to 2,366.