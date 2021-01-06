UNIP leader Tilyenji Kaunda speaks at Anglican Cathedrial during the funeral church service of former UNIP secretary general and Cabinet Minister Grey Zulu on August 20, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UNITED National Independence Party (UNIP) president Tilyenji Kaunda says Zambians should not be quick to judge the Patriotic Front (PF) for the scandals which have rocked their administrations because we all have something in our “individual drawers”. And Kaunda says it is not the first time Zambia is experiencing extra judicial killings and heightened political violence, adding that only dialogue can bring a stop to this. In an interview, Tuesday, Kaunda said as a Christian nation, Zambians should practice Christian values and resist the temptation of being judgmental towards the...