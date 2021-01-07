ALLIANCE for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti says the excuses being given by former Cabinet Ministers and their deputies for delaying to repay the money they illegally acquired in 2016 shows that government does not respect the rule of law. And Miti says PF attempted to use the botched Bill 10 for the guilty ministers to avoid repaying their illegally accrued salaries. Justice Minister Given Lubinda and former minister of works and supply Yamfwa Mukanga, who currently serves as PF chairman for elections, had both indicated that they...



