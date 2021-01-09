THE United State Embassy in Lusaka says the criminals who besieged Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. and broke into both chambers of Congress will face justice.

Commenting on the scenes of mayhem that engulfed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., where President Donald Trump’s supporters besieged Congress, the lawmaking body, last Wednesday, US Embassy public affairs officer Sean McIntosh expressed dismay at the events, but stressed that the culprits would soon face justice.

“The criminals who committed violent acts of terror against our democracy yesterday (Wednesday) will be held accountable in accordance with the rule of law in the United States. Our heartfelt gratitude to the many citizens of Zambia who sent messages of support during yesterday’s difficult hours. The enduring friendship and partnership between the United States and the people of Zambia will endure and thrive as we recommit to supporting and living up to our democratic ideals,” McIntosh said in a brief statement, Friday.

President-Elect Joseph Biden finally had his 306 electoral college votes certified following a chaotic joint-session of Congress, which had to delay its proceedings after the fracas shook America’s citadel of democracy.

The 46th President of the United States is due to be sworn into office on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, together with his vice, Kamala Harris, who made history as the very first African American woman of Indian and Jamaican descent to hold the post.