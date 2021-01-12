Ministry of Health permanent secretary for administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo when she appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee at Parliament building on January 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THIS is a continuation of verbatim from the Parliamentary Accounts Committee hearing, where the Ministry of Health PS, Honeybee Pharmacy, ZAMRA, Medical Stores and other government agencies appeared for questioning over the US$17 million drug supply scandal: Chilindi: No Chair, I am not saying that. Because we follow these matters and we don’t leave clients because we have issued a license, we follow up on the clients to make sure that they attend to those identified deficiencies. Yes Chair. Kunda: Honorable Mukosa Mukosa: Thank you Chair. Director from ZAMRA, I...