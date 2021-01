ZAMBIA has recorded 1,161 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,883 tests done with 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily update, Tuesday, the active cases have now risen to 8,188. Of these, 234 are admitted to hospital facilities while 7,954 were being managed in the community.

The country also recorded 293 recoveries, bringing the total to 29,757 out of a total of 29,757 cases.

The cumulative number of deaths is now at 495.