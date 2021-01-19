THE JESUIT Centre for Theological Reflection JCTR has observed that the country’s public health system will soon be overwhelmed if citizens and national leaders continue to flout COVID-19 guidelines. And JCTR has advised President Edgar Lungu to consider putting a halt developmental projects tours for the time being. In a statement, JCTR executive director Fr Alex Muyebe said the second wave of COVID 19 was not a joke. “When the first wave of COVID-19 hit Zambia in March 2020 we all scampered and took cover. Compliance to guidelines to fighting...
