ZAMBIANS must continue working hard to maintain economic productivity because even President Edgar Lungu has carried on despite the COVID-19 pandemic, says Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe. And Chipampe says people can brand President Lungu’s working visits as campaigns if they like but they have to understand that as Head of State, he has a duty to continue working for the people of Zambia. In an interview, Chipampe urged Zambians to maintain a hard working attitude even amid the devastating pandemic because the Head of State...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.