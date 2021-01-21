FORMER commerce minister Bob Sichinga says Zambia is poised to lose out from the shareholding misunderstandings between Vedanta Resources Limited and government. And Sichinga has warned that Zambia risks denting its image as an investment destination to the international community if the ongoing wrangles between Konkola Copper Mines’ (KCM’s) provisional liquidation team and Vedanta were not properly handled. Last week, Vedanta Resources dragged KCM Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu to the Lusaka High Court over the move to restructure and reorganise KCM into two separate subsidiary companies. Commenting on the development,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.