UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo has announced that the party has postponed its general convention from January 22, 2021 to February 14, 2021. At a press briefing, Thursday, Nkombo said all positions in the national management committee, including the presidency will be open for contestation. He said the general conference had been broken down into 11 segments which would all be conducted via Zoom owing to the pandemic. “We are now formally inviting all those who wish to participate as candidates in the general assembly to contact the secretary...



