GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Brian Mundubile says members of parliament will still be paid their allowances despite them having to participate in parliamentary business from their various constituencies to ensure smooth running of the National Assembly’s operations. And Mundubile has announced that President Edgar Lungu will on February 12 address the House on progress made on National Values and Principles. Meanwhile, Mundubile says only a total of 30 people will be allowed in the House, including 22 MPs and eight support staff, during the current sitting under the COVID-19 guidelines. During...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.