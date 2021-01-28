LUSAKA Province PF chairman Paul Moonga says opposition political parties which know they cannot win this year’s general election should join the ruling party to avoid spoiling votes and triggering a rerun. In an interview, Moonga said a rerun could be very costly for Zambia. “We need everyone to come on board so that the votes are not spoilt. We can’t afford to go for an election re-run just because you want to form government. Even one vote alone is a threat in elections, it may not make it possible...
