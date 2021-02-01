New Road Development Agency (RDA) Board chairperson Samuel Mukupa shortly after being introduced by housing and infrastructure development minister Ronald Chitotela at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on November 20, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF national chairperson Samuel Mukupa says the ruling party remains solidly behind President Edgar Lungu’s candidature for this year’s general election despite calls to select an alternative because he has proved to be effective at developing Zambia. And Mukupa says the central committee is looking for ways in which the party can hold its general conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Commenting on Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba’s remarks that the PF should select another candidate for the forthcoming August 12 election, Mukupa said the party was not interested in...