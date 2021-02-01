POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a case of suspected murder after a woman was found dead in her boyfriend’s house in Chainda compound. According to a statement from police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Monday, it is suspected Margaret Mudenda was poisoned and then locked in the said house. Katongo stated that the neighbours discovered Mudenda lying dead on the bed after forcing the door open when her father inquired about her whereabouts. “Police in Lusaka recieved a report of suspected murder which occurred between 30th January, 2021 at 17:30 hours...



