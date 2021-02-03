KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) chief executive officer Christopher Sheppard says the Lusaka High Court’s decision to throw out the injunction it had earlier granted Vedanta against the splitting of the mine will allow for the restructuring and reorganisation without any constraints. And Mineworkers’ Union of Zambia (MUZ) president Andrew Chewe has welcomed the ruling and urged Vedanta to let go of the mine because they failed to manage since 2004. In a statement, Monday, Sheppard hailed the ruling as a progressive step forward in Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu’s planned splitting...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.