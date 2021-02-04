LOCAL authorities failed to remit statutory obligations including taxes to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and membership contributions to NAPSA amounting to a combined K1.7 billion over the two financial years of 2018 and 2019, says the Auditor General. According to the latest Auditor General’s Report on the Audit of Accounts of Local Authorities for the financial years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, all 60 local authorities countrywide failed to remit statutory obligations, including taxes to the ZRA and membership contributions to NAPSA, amounting to a combined K1.7 billion...



