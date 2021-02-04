Auditor General Dick Sichembe at Parliament building when Ministry of Health appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee on January 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AUDITOR General Dick Sichembe says the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) worked outside the law when they handled COVID-19 donations outside the framework of the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund. In the Interim Report of the Auditor General on the audit of utilisation of COVID-19 resources as at 31st July 2020, it was observed that when COVID-19 was reported in March 2020, the Fund had not been made operational, 10 years after its establishment. Speaking when DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC),...