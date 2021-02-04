A LAWYER representing UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s aides, Mubita Nawa and Antonio Bwalya, says police have recorded a warn and caution with four counts of forgery, theft, giving false information and altering official documents against the duo. In an interview, Mulambo Haimbe disclosed that it was alleged the duo stole 1,500 National Registration Cards (NRCs), among other offences. He said that Nawa and Bwalya were yet to be charged and were still in police detention. “As of last evening (Tuesday) about 18.00 hours, we had a warn and caution statement...



