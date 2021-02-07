MINISTER of Health Dr Jonas Chanda says the country has recorded 1,206 new COVID-19 cases out of 10,063 tests and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. And Dr Chanda noted that the Ministry is making consultations on the mandatory wearing of face masks in public following the rise in the number of cases. In a statement, Dr Chanda noted that of the 1,206 cases, Lusaka had the highest with 411 cases. “Ladies and gentlemen, the COVID-19 situation update for the last 24 hours is as follows: We recorded 1,206...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.