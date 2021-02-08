ActionAid Country Director Nalucha Ziba addresses journalists during a CSO and Church press briefing at Kapingila House in Lusaka on May 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTIONAID Zambia executive director Nalucha Ziba says Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini was given preferential treatment in the acquisition of land at the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone and has called for a reversal of the transaction. And Ziba says the transaction brings to question the calibre of leaders that have been entrusted to run the affairs of the nation. In response to a press query, Ziba questioned the transparency of the process and subsequent transaction. “The land transaction between Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ)...