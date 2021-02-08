TRANSPARENCY International Zambia executive director Maurice Nyambe has wondered how the Attorney General will handle the Honeybee contract given that he had already justified the process through which it was awarded. In an interview, Nyambe hoped that the Attorney General would this time around, approach the issue with the seriousness it deserves. “On forwarding the Honeybee contract to the Attorney General, we are keenly watching to see how the AG will handle this given that he already justified the erroneous award of the contract as having been a result of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.