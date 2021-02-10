MMD president Nevers Mumba says the current actions being taken at the Ministry of Health to restore confidence are too minimal compared to the crimes committed against the Zambian people. In an interview, Mumba said cleaning the rot at the Ministry of Health would take political will to stamp out corruption. “We noticed that just recently one of our corporate partners threatened that if the mess at the Ministry is not dealt with and the corruption is not dealt with, we risk not being supported in terms of the support...



