PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says there is no denying that the country’s economy is biting, but promises that it will grow due to the sacrifices which government is making. Speaking when he opened the PF Northern Province conference, Saturday, President Lungu said people shouldn’t listen to those who have never run government before, arguing that “the devil you know is better”. “There is no denying that the economy is biting. People are struggling to put food on the table. And the COVID-19 pandemic has further slowed economic growth. But Northern Province;...



