PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has expressed sadness over the death of Kaputa PF member of parliament Maxas Ng’onga.

According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said the party had lost a dependable member of Parliament especially now that the general elections were imminent.

“The death of Hon Maxas Ng’onga has come as a shock to me. I deeply regret his passing on. We have lost a dependable member of the Patriotic Front especially, this time when the general elections are imminent and we need the contribution of all our members,” President Lungu said.

Chipampe said President Lungu described Ng’onga, who was a former deputy minister of agriculture and livestock, as a diligent and team player of the ruling party whose selfless contribution to PF would be greatly missed.

“On behalf of the Zambian government, the people and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey my deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the constituents of Kaputa Constituency in Northern Province. May the Almighty God comfort the bereaved family and the people of Kaputa as they mourn Hon. Ng’onga. The deceased MP has been a lawmaker under the Patriotic Front since 2011,” President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said he was also saddened by the death of renowned Zambian businessman Andrew Sardanis who passed away on February 28, 2021.

Chipampe that that President Lungu remembered Sardanis’ significant contribution to the liberation struggle of Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia, and development of business entities in the private sector in the country.

“On behalf of the Zambian government, the people and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Sardanis family and Chaminuka Nature and Wildlife Reserve. May God Almighty grant the bereaved family fortitude and strength during this difficult time,” said President Lungu.