Justice Minister Given Lubinda speaks at the Whistleblowers Protection Conference organized by The News Diggers! in Lusaka on October 2, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUIWA UPND member of parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane has lamented that the recently-appointed High Court judges do not represent all regions of the country as enshrined in the Constitution. But Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says he hopes the constitutional provision which calls for regional diversity when it comes to appointments will become irrelevant due to intermarriages, arguing that people should get jobs on merit. The duo was debating the ratification of the Presidential appointment of Charles Kafunda, Joshua Banda, Dorcas Munkombwe-Malama, Twaambo Shalwindi Musonda, Daniel Musonda, John Harrison Mbuzi, Willie...